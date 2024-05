Scioto County Sheriff Reports

THEFT—Report from Careys Run-Pond Creek of a weedeater having been stolen. 2:53 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Gallia Pike near Greenup Dam of a tree down, blocking traffic. 4:59 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of loose dogs on Blue Run. 6:33 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of loose dog on HInkley Hollow Road. 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 73 of neighbor’s cattle getting loose and onto caller’s property. 7:16 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Arrest made due to call from Clinton Iron Furnace area. 9:59 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Napoleon Lane of an unknown male walking near residence’s front door. 10:11 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from business on Ohio River Road of an individual possibly doing drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot. 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 30.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report of a tree down over both lanes of traffic on McDermott Rushtown Road. 5:34 a.m., Wednesday, May 1.

FIRE—Report from Moulton Place of a trailer fire. 4:19 p.m., Wednesday, May 1.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Clairmont Avenue of a male stuck on a roof. 8:17 p.m., Wednesday, May 1.

ASSAULT—Report from Dodds Road of an individual being assaulted. Victim transported to local hospital. 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, May 1.

THEFT—Report from business on U.S. 23 of an individual shoplifting. 4:11 p.m., Thursday, May 2.

THEFT—Report from a business on Ohio 73 of a theft from a storage building. 4:31 p.m., Thursday, May 2.

FIRE—Report from McDermott Rushtown Road of a fully engulfed structure fire of an apparently abandoned residence. Rush Tonwship FD responded. Fire marshal requested. 4:36 a.m., Saturday, May 4.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 139 and Woods Ridge Road of a single-car accident with injury. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 1:53 p.m., Saturday, May 4.

BURGLARY—Report from Ohio 104 of a residential door kicked in and power cut. 3:14 p.m., Saturday, May 4.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 772 of a four-wheeler accident. 6:53 p.m., Saturday, May 4.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Turkey Foot Road of a vehicle vs. deer accident and one possible injury. 12:30 a.m., Sunday, May 5.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Edward Warren Drive of a neighbor’s dog running loose. Reporting party was advised to contact the dog warden. 6:25 p.m., Sunday, May 5.

DOG BITE—Report from Granite Street of a food deliveryperson being bitten by a customer’s dog. Individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The dog warden was contacted. 7:08 p.m., Monday, May 6.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved