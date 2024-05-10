Community Calendar

SATURDAY, May 11

EAST END ARTS FESTIVAL—Join the East End Revitalization Partnership in celebrating the East End with music and art. Event runs 3:30 to 8 p.m., at Earlytown Park near Spartan Municipal Stadium. Featured musicians will be: LuvDisk, Mikey Mike and the Big Unit, and the Shane Runion Band. In addition to music, there will be vendors, food trucks, street art demonstrations and face tattoos, and other activities. Sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council, Community Action Organization of Scioto County Inc., and Bernita Corporation Inc.

BARK FOR YOUR HEART—Free heartwork testing clinic for man’s best friend from noon to 2 p.m., at the Spock Memorial Dog Park by U.S. Grant Bridge. Upon a negative test, dogs will receive a free dose of chewable heartworm, flea, and tick prevention. Sierra’s Haven and Portsmouth City Health Department will be onsite, offering discounted rabies vaccinations. This event is being conducted by Shawnee Animal Clinic.

SAFETY TOWN—Portsmouth Connex is offering a Safety Town event on the grounds of the Otway Covered Bridge, 48 Curtis Smith Road, Otway. The event will feature bike inspections, helmets, a fun obstacle course — all free! Event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, May 12

RIBBON CUTTING—Shawnee State Park opens its new accessible butterfly trail at 1 p.m. at the park office. Check out the new native plant meadow, vernal pool, Chimney Swift tower and accessible trail.

PETER PAN—Portsmouth West High School presents Peter Pan: The Musical at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 903 Second St., Portsmouth. The curtain goes up at 2 p.m.

MONDAY, May 13

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. for the purpose of approving an employee’s physician’s certification for return to active duty. All meetings are conducted at 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

PORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL—City Council will be meeting in regular session at 6 p.m. in its chambers at 500 Chillicothe St.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

TUESDAY, May 14

Do you have a meeting or event happening? Submit it to the PDT’s Community Calendar! Email [email protected].

WEDNESDAY, May 15

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—Valley Local School District will conduct a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. This meeting will serve as a forum giving the public and parents/guardians of students with disabilities and/or economically disadvantaged students the opportunity for input regarding the use of Title funds and IDEA-B funds as well as the district’s 2025 – 2027 One Plan.

HARRISON TRUSTEES-The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Minford Fire Station.

THURSDAY, May 16

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

SATURDAY, May 18

HIKE FOR HOSPICE—Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the SOMC Hospice Center, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! Check out the 2024 opening of this Roy Rogers Esplanade tradition. The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m. The farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5.

