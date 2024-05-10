City Council to meet Monday

Portsmouth City Council will be meeting Monday with a wide slate of topics to be considered and discussed.

Among other items, Council is expected to make a proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of The Scioto Foundation and hear first reading of a resolution that would authorize the city auditor to determine the best way of financing the $3 million to complete renovations of the new city building.

Council will be conducting a third reading of ordinances that would grant an easement to Tanealosh Limited. Council members will also be considering an acceptance of an easement from McGovney Ready Mix “for the purpose of improving and maintaining the land adjacent tot he transfer station facility,” according to the agenda.

On second reading are ordinances aimed at the appropriation of capital improvement funds, authorizing the acceptance and appropriation of $336,125 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Riverfront Amphitheater Seating Project.

Being introduced in a first reading will be the aforementioned ordinance authorizing City Auditor Trent Williams to determine funding sources for the financing of the $3 million “over a 20-year period to cover the remaining costs for the renovations of the new city building.” This funding is expected to complete the city’s work at the former 5/3 Bank building at 500 Chillicothe St., which will house city offices and its municipal courts. City Council is already having its meeting in its new chambers onsite.

Also being introduced is a resolution to allow City Manager Sam Sutherland to submit an application to the Appalachian Regional Commission grant program.

Council meetings are open to the public and begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 500 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. Visitors who wish to address council about agenda items can do so at the beginning of the meeting before legislation is considered. There is a five-minute time limit.

Reach Lori McNelly