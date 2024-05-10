Wheelersburg student spelled his way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Frazee after wining the 2024 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee Competition. Submitted photo

WHEELERSBURG- Since 1925, students from around the United States and across the globe have been studying in hopes of spelling their way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year 15 year old, Ryan Frazee of Wheelersburg, will be representing his community at our nation’s capital.

The process of making it to the National stage is far from easy, students must compete in classrooms and win their school competitions before moving on to county and finally regional bees. Frazee, who has been prepping and reading for months, says that he was still in disbelief when he realized that he made it to Nationals.

“After winning Regionals, I was a little shocked, mainly because I lost last year. I did not think that I would be going on to Nationals. I am still shocked, but cautiously optimistic for the future.”

Frazee, who is in the 8th grade explained that to make it this far you have to be disciplined, ” I read over the list I have multiple times until I can successfully spell the words from memory.”

Scripps Bee Week is a huge event, that takes place May 26-31, with Finals being held on Thursday, May 30. The big show will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. There will be over 245 spellers and a lot of fun to be had for all those in attendance.

“I am looking forward to visiting Washington D.C. The National Mall is really beautiful in pictures, said Frazee “I am also looking forward to advancing as far as I can.”

Everything from the preliminaries through the final round will be aired on television, and the information on times and where you can find the streaming platforms can be found on the Scripps website www.spellingbee.com/competition.