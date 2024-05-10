McManus

Abigail

We are back to the horror genre after some time away. “Abigail” takes audiences on a twisted journey into the heart of horror and comedy, helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Those names may look familiar as these are the recent directors of Scream VI and another name that is connected to that film is our lead in both Melissa Barrera. She’s just as good here as she was in Scream. I was pleasantly surprised with this cast as new/upcoming actors are here. We also see Kathryn Newton who was last seen in the most recent Ant-Man movie, and of course rounding things out is Giancarlo Esposito who is always good! So, would this film work with a strong cast leading it?

Onto the film.

Our story begins as we see Abigail (Weir) practicing her ballet meanwhile the other leads in this film are preparing to kidnap her. This is cut back and forth and delivers strong pacing in the beginning. Little did

anyone know that this girl was more than meets the eye. She is a VAMPIRE! Let the cat and mouse games begin!

Alisha Weir shines as the enigmatic Abigail, exuding a perfect blend of innocence and menace. Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Giancarlo Esposito, and Matthew Goode round out the cast with stellar performances, each bringing their own unique flavor to the mix.

Visually, “Abigail” is a feast for the eyes, with breathtaking cinematography that captures the eerie beauty of the film’s setting. From the dark and shadowy streets of the city to the opulent yet foreboding interiors of the mansion, every frame is meticulously crafted to immerse viewers in the world of the story.

But it’s not just the visuals that make “Abigail” stand out; it’s also the clever blend of horror and comedy that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. This is a testament to the directors as they had added the same blend in Scream VI. I look forward to their next film.

“Abigail” is more than just a horror film; it’s a exciting journey that will leave audiences laughing, gasping, and screaming for more. Whether you’re a fan of vampires or just looking for a good scare, this film delivers. Take a break from all this rain and go see this film! 4 stars out of 5