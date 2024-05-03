Market Square Park Groundbreaking Ceremony brings community together

From Left to Right: Board members, Dr. Kelly Raies, (6th from left), Dr. Michael Raies, and Justin Clark, Chamber of Commerce Board President Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Community leaders, elected officials and many Portsmouth residents gathered for the Market Square Park Groundbreaking Ceremony that took place Friday afternoon. Those members who have been working on the project were anxious to celebrate and share the vision for the space that is now the permanent home of Winterfest and our local farmer’s market.

Dr. Michael Raies and his wife Dr. Kelly Raies, along with a board of directors, have been working for years to perfect the plans for the park and are excited that they will finally be able to witness it come to life.

“The idea came about five years ago, in the first years of Winterfest. Just being down here and the energy, families together, the skating going on and the world record breaking on Market Street, so Kelly and I thought that this has to stay here” said Raies.

The park, while not a playground, will have features that the entire family can enjoy. An interactive water fountain that children will love in the warmer months, which then will light up and act as a work of art during the evening hours as visitors stroll through town. There will also be an outdoor stage for local artists to perform, an allotted space for food trucks, and covered shelters throughout the park.

The estimated cost of Market Square Park was over $1,000,000 and thanks to the generosity of local foundations, corporations and state and government grant money, the board was able to turn this dream into a reality.

“This is not a city owned park, so I hope that we as community members continue to build this together and that folks will continue to support Market Square Park financially or by volunteering to help maintain the park. When it is completed, we will form a volunteer group where individuals can help maintain this beautiful green space.”