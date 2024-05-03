SOMACC schedules exciting concerts, bids farewell to plaza

A previous Plaza Party at SOMACC

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center (SOMACC) is ready to take on better weather with a music schedule packed full of events.

Many years ago, the organization began hosting casual music events in the then-new courtyard alley paved and gated for patrons to enjoy. The events were dubbed Plaza Parties and bands of all genres took the space over the years for patrons to enjoy the outdoors with friends and experience the museum in a different light.

The foreseeable musical schedule consists of one final Plaza Party being called Alley Adieu: The Last Plaza Party. The music will feature Mikey Mike and the Big Unit on May 1 at 7 p.m. The remaining schedule will consist of performances held during the ACID Art Walk events.

“I’m particularly excited about this,” Collections Manager and Performing Arts Coordinator Jenna Stewart said. “We are adding onto our building in the future. One of the things that will happen will be development on the alley space. We’ve had some amazing concerts and experiences there. The atmosphere has always been good and those have been some of our most popular space. Even though we may be looking at another outdoor venue, there is always a bit of bittersweetness to that. The Mikey Mike and the Big Unit closeout will be great, with a lot of energy, and a good way to honor the fact that we’ve held these performances here in the past.”

Following Alley Adieu, the music series will shift focus to add as an aid to another Museum sponsored event, known as the ACID Art Walk in downtown Portsmouth. Providing the music and more opportunities for entertainment, the three additional concerts being planned in conjunction with the Art Walk will make both features stronger.

June 8 will be the first Art Walk of 2024. The event is from 1-5 p.m. and the headliner, Corduroy Brown, will be on at 3 p.m.

The Summer Art Walk is scheduled for July 13, from 1-5 p.m. The headliner is Farmer and Adele. That band will perform between 3 and 4 p.m.

The Fall Art Walk is October 12, the headliner is Phourist and the Photons. Stewart says that they will be playing between 4-5 p.m.

“I’m really excited about this lineup. We’ve had a lot of these groups before; they’ve been some of our most popular groups, and they always bring great energy and work the crowd well,” Stewart claimed. “I’m really looking forward to these performances.

According to Stewart, SOMACC is dedicated to a multitude of offerings, not limited to traditional art on walls or behind glass, but in music, film, technology, and more. She believes focusing on many areas allows them to tell the cultural story of the people served and to do great things.

“We are a museum, but we are also a cultural center, which means incorporating all forms of art, which includes musical art and physical art as well as even film. Art isn’t just limited to paintings on the wall,” Stewart said. “So, we’re trying to bring many experiences to the community.”

Not only is playing music important to Stewart but choosing the best music. While it is fun to explore outside the region to bring in talent focusing on different flavors, she believes it is important to keep a focus on local talent and cultural roots as well.

“We are in a unique cultural spot here, with a deep respect and appreciation for music, but we’re also an under served area,” Stewart said. “So, being able to bring in music is important. We feature regional musicians, but also try to bring in outside musicians. This is so we can honor the roots of our community, but also explore new musical experiences.”

Stewart said she is still planning additional opportunities, early acts, etc.

For more information on SOMACC sponsored events, including Cream of the Crop, the ACID Art Walk, the Performing Arts Series, Make It Take It, poetry sessions, and other happenings, follow them on social media or online at www.somacc.org.

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center is at 825 Gallia Street. There is a handicap-accessible entrance on Sixth Street. To support local crafters and artisans, visit its gift shop near reception, next to a small library with resources on art. The organization also houses a plethora of permanent collections, including but not limited to, the Carl Ackerman Collection, Art of the Ancients, Clarence Holbrook Carter, the Sara Johnson Gallery, and more. The gallery exhibitions frequently rotate new displays. SOMACC is open to the public during regularly scheduled hours and special events. Regularly scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Someone may be contacted by telephone at 740.354.5629.

