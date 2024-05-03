Scioto County Sheriff Reports

It is the mission of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to provide quality law enforcement, detention, and civil services to the citizens and visitors of Scioto County. Submitted photo

RAPE—Report from a third party of a rape by a known individual. 12:05 a.m., Friday, April 26.

FIRE—Report of a furnace fire at a Rosemount Road residence. 10:51 a.m., Friday, April 26.

SEX OFFENSE—Report from Kinker Drive of a possible sexual offense. 1:07 p.m., Friday, April 26.

FIRE—Report from Oakwood Avenue residence of a porch on fire. 3:20 p.m., Friday, April 26.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Ohio 73 of an elderly male sitting near roadway. 5:53 p.m., Friday, April 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Center Street of a female accusing resident of stealing things from yard. 6:32 p.m., Friday, April 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Hackworth Hill Road of a violation of a protection order. Male arrested. 7:15 p.m., Friday, April 26.

VANDALISM—Report from Second Street of sugar in a vehicle’s gas tank. 7:47 p.m., Friday, April 26.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from French Grant Road of a woman being threatened by two adults. 9:47 p.m., Friday, April 26.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio River Road business of a couple arguing in a vehicle parked in middle of roadway. 10:55 p.m., Friday, April 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Center Street of an individual firing a gun into the air. Unable to locate individual. 11:10 p.m., Friday, April 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Elza Lane of a cut fence. 9:19 a.m., Saturday, April 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Martin Road of a vehicle partially in roadway. 9:45 a.m., Saturday, April 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Riverview Road of an impaired woman on property. 12:27 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

FIRE—Report from Camp Street of a bursh fire moving to trees near a home. 1:22 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

ASSAULT—Report from Ohio RIver Road business of a male being assaulted by a known individual. 1:53 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

FIRE—Report from McDermott Rushtown of a spreading brush fire. 2:34 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Turkey Foot Road of a known individual making threats. 4:17 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a business on Old Scioto Trail of a female causing a disturbance. Female trespassed from business. 6:54 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Collingwood Avenue of individual making threats on messages. 7:36 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

FIRE—Report from Mohawk Drive of a possible gas leak. 8:47 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Dunlap Road of a car in a creek. 10:16 p.m., Saturday, April 27.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from High School Road of neighbor’s dog attacking caller’s birds. 3:09 a.m., Sunday, April 28.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Gallia Street business of minor male brandishing a firearm and making threats to shoot caller and others. 3:34 a.m., Sunday, April 28.

ON PATROL—Report from Pirate Drive/Gallia Pike of baby lamps running around in the roadway. 6:54 p.m., Sunday, April 28.

THEFT—Report from Boren Boulevard of a delivered package gone missing. 7:07 p.m., Sunday, April 28.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Belair Drive of a tractor trailer running for hours at the end of the road. 2:47 a.m., Monday, April 29.

PROWLER—Report from Smith Street of a prowler pecking on windows. 2:57 a.m., Monday, April 29.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 522 business of theft of fuel. 8:28 a.m., Monday, April 29.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Ohio 139 of individual receiving threats by email. 9:11 a.m., Monday, April 29.

THEFT—Report from Sixteenth Street of theft of medication. 9:13 a.m., Monday, April 29.

THEFT—Report from Kelly Court of someone taking money from caller’s bank account. 10:22 a.m., Monday, April 29.

FIRE—Report from Ohio 73 of an unattended fire in a field. 10:22 a.m., Monday, April 29.

THEFT—Report from Hayport Road business of copper stolen from air conditioning units. 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 29.

DRUNK—Report from Calverts Lane of a male threatening minors and the caller. 7:35 p.m., Monday, April 29.

FIRE—Report from Oak Lane of demolition debris catching fire. 7:50 p.m., Monday, April 29.

BURGLARY—Report from Feurt Hill Road of a break-in at a residence. 7:53 p.m., Monday, April 29.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Back Street of a female driving impaired and running over male. Female arrested. 9 p.m., Monday, April 29.

