Scioto County Sheriff Reports

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Bel Air Drive of a tractor trailer compressor running all night. 12:31 a.m., Monday, April 22.

FIRE—Report from Ohio 139 of a car fire in a driveway. 4:15 a.m., Monday, April 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 823 of a truck being driven erratically. 7:30 a.m., Monday, April 22.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 23 and Ohio 348 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Valley Fire Department responded. 8:01 a.m., Monday, April 22.

FIGHT—Report from Twelfth Street of a fight between two males. 8:02 a.m., Monday, April 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report of identity theft from Thompson Hill Road. 9:29 a.m., Monday, April 22.

FIRE—Report of a grass fire on Ohio 522. 11:03 a.m., Monday, April 22.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report regarding a dispute over an easement on Lucasville-Minford Road. 1:37 p.m., Monday, April 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Meadow Ridge Court of an unknown male pushing a bicycle walking on Dogwood Ridge and stopping in front of residence. 2:48 p.m., Monday, April 22.

THEFT—Report from Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road of an individual taking a piece of furniture from a residence. 4:20 p.m., Monday, April 22.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Millers Run-Back Run of a neighbor setting up trail cams pointing at their property. 4:27 p.m., Monday, April 22.

SEX OFFENSE—Report from Wilson Avenue of a female being assaulted. 4:45 p.m., Monday, April 22.

VANDALISM—Report from Ohio 104 of a dumpster being set on fire. 4:48 p.m., Monday, April 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Center Street of a neighbor trespassing on caller’s property. 5:44 p.m., Monday, April 22.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Pleasant Avenue of a male breaking things in a female’s residence and taking her vehicle. 6:43 p.m., Monday, April 22.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Tick Ridge and Koenig Hill of a telephone line across the roadway. 7:15 p.m., Monday, April 22.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Cramer Road of dogs outside residence which may or may not have food and water. Dog warden to follow-up. 7:52 p.m., Monday, April 22.

VEHICLE FIRE—Report from U.S. 52 of a van on fire. 8:23 p.m., Monday, April 22.

ON PATROL—Report from Cityview Avenue of an individual driving a possibly stolen riding lawnmower down the street. 11:52 p.m., Monday, April 22.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Millers Run-Fallen Timber of harasing phone calls. 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 23.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio River Road-Hastings Road of a possibly disoriented male walking barefoot on roadway. 1:24 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

THEFT—Report of shoplifiting from a business on Ohio River Road. 1:36 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

ASSAULT—Report from Sprouse Lane of an assault. 2:11 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

DOG BITE—Report from Essman-Sugar Camp Road of a delivery person being bitten by a dog. Dog owner cited by dog warden for no tags and placed the dog on a 10-day quarantine with a required follow-up with a veterinarian and the health department. 4:29 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

FIRE—Report from U.S. 23 of a grass fire near some businesses. 5:20 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

FIRE—Report from Careys Run-Pond Creek of a brush fire on the hillside. Union and Rush fire departments reponded and fire was extinguished. 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Ohio 73 of a bedframe in the middle of the roadway. 7:08 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 522 of a neighbor’s dog getting loose and trying to attack caller’s dogs. Caller reports it’s an ongoing problem. 7:21 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

PERSON WITH GUN—Report from Ohio 139 of a male shooting holes into wife’s vehicle after an argument. 8:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Galena Pike of a male calling female at work and making threats. 9:22 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Galena Pike of a vehicle with an open trunk sitting at a business. 1:49 a.m., Wednesday, April 24.

THEFT—Report from Woodview Drive of a stolen ATV. 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, April 24.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Gallia Pike of an injured deer that needed put down. 6:41 a.m., Wednesday, April 24.

THEFT—Report from Galena Pike of a identity theft regarding notary credentials. 1:16 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

FIRE—Report of a brush fire from Skull Hollow Road. 6:37 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

ON PATROL—Report from Calverts Lane of minors in the roadway causing a disturbance again. 7:57 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a woman acting suspicious from a business on Calverts Lane. 7:57 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Stoney Run of individual being shot at multiple times. 9:38 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

