GSOH end cookie season: Part 2

CAMP MOLLY LAUMAN—Recently, just under 200 girls in the local service unit of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland came together as troops at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio and laid another brick in the foundation of the 100-plus-year history of the signature girl scout cookie legacy in America. Closing a successful season of sales, local Girl Scouts negotiated away 37,241 units outside grocery stores; to teachers, peers and family members; and took on social media for requests of support for their program.

Having been part of the program in a professional and volunteer setting, Book recognizes the importance of the volunteers as well. She claimed the parents and volunteers involved in the program all showed dedication this season.

“Girl Scout parents and volunteers support these amazing girls all year long and lead by example,” Book said. “So, even when the girls aren’t learning by practice, they have these volunteers to learn from by example. They are real life superheroes who give 110 percent.”

These volunteers play an important role in activating troops and providing the young girls with opportunities to succeed. Thanks to these volunteers, Book said that she witnessed a lot of great attempts made this year.

“We saw some really great cookie booths decorated by dedicated girls,” Book said. “There were girls in Axolotl costumes, celebrating the theme in really fun ways. It was rewarding to travel around the service area and witness so much effort being poured into this campaign by so many girls who wanted to support their troops.”

While touring different sites, Book was armed with special patches for those actively participating in the sales season.

“Different service unit representatives and council representatives were given the task of rewarding special recognition ‘Great Job, Girl Scout’ patches not only for how their sales approach was planned, or appropriate behavior, but also for overall representation of themselves, their troop and abiding by the Girl Scouts promise of respecting themselves, others, and their environment.”

Book claimed she awarded at least 15 of these special patches.

As usual, the Girl Scouts Council recognized standout sellers in the area through awarding Stellar Seller recognition to those able to accomplish the massive feat of pushing 1,200 units.

According to Book, six local girls accomplished this task.

Troop 2821 had Emily Tackett, 2,024 boxes; Asia Sigman, 1,200 boxes; and Lila Sigman. Troop 336 had Maryjo Mallory, 1,419 boxes. Troop 9419 had Layla Ottney, 1,217 boxes; and Paislie Twinam, 1,255 boxes.

“It is commendable to see six kids receive this honor. It is rewarding as a representative to see any Girl Scout out and actively participating and making a difference for their troop, but seeing six reach this high standard is just awesome.” Book said. “They set out to reach this goal and went out to achieve it. It is so cool to me, especially because, for some of these girls, this isn’t their first time receiving this status; they’ve received this honor multiple times. Seeing that level of drive only makes me think one thing: the world better watch out for these girls, because they’re going to accomplish great things.”

This is part two of a two part series. Part one of the series published in the Daily Times on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.