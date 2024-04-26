New ODOT projects this week

SCIOTO COUNTY

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Work has begun as of April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 and Ohio 728 between the City of Portsmouth and the Village of Lucasville. Work will occur daily for this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 220 Resurfacing

Work is set to begin on May 6 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 220 between Zahns Corner Road and East Emmitt Avenue. Work will occur daily for this construction, at least one lane will be maintain using flaggers.

Estimated completion: Summer 2024

ADAMS COUNTY

Ohio 41 Resurfacing

Work is set to begin on April 29 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 41 between Ohio 136 and Ohio 32. Work will occur daily for this construction with alternating lane restrictions. Estimated completion: Winter 2024

PIKE COUNTY

Ohio 32 Resurfacing

Work is set to begin on May 1 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 32 between the Adams County line and Goff Road and between Beaver Creek Road and Tennyson Road. At least on lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

LAWRENCE COUNTY

U.S. 52 Maintenance

Work is set to begin on May 6 for the installation of delineators on U.S. 52 at the Old U.S. 52 intersection. Work will occur daily for this construction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained for the duration of the project. County Road 1A (Old U.S. 52) will be closed for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via Grandview Avenue to U.S. 52. Estimated completion: May 8 by 2 p.m.

Ohio 93 Bridge Replacement

Work is set to begin on May 1 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 93 between Ohio 373 and South Buckhorn-Superior Road. Work will occur daily for this construction from 7 .m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion: Summer 2024