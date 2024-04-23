Scioto County Sheriff Reports April 18 to 21

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Cartro Road of a tree blocking the roadway. 7:23 a.m., Thursday, April 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a business on Ohio River Road of a dog locked in a truck. Upon arrival, dog had water and the windows were cracked. Owner advised to keep an eye on her dog. 1:28 p.m., Thursday, April 18. A second report was called in from another business at 3:13 p.m, regarding the dog. Upon arrival, the dog was in running vehicle and the air conditioning was on with water available.

FIRE—Report from Newman Lane of a field on fire. 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from a local hospital’s emergency department of a high school student believed to have been given a vape at school containing drugs. 10:25 a.m., Friday, April 19.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Glendale Road of cows wandering in roadway. 2:16 p.m., Friday, April 19.

ON PATROL—Report of a road rage incident on U.S. 52. A male allegedly ran a vehicle off the road and brandished a firearm. 5:11 p.m., Friday, April 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report at a Center Street business of a male passed out in a vehicle. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 11:15 p.m., Friday, April 19.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Liberty Avenue of individual being threatened by text and social media. 12:32 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

ASSAULT—Report from Rosemount Road of an assault by three people on an individual. 1:14 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Beekman Road of a male standing under a female’s window and taking photographs. Male was picked up by a white van. 1:54 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

SHOTS FIRED—Report from Calverts Lane of hearing 10-12 shots being fired from what sounded like a pistol. Deputies stayed in area but were unable to locate a source for the shots. 3:15 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

ARREST—Adult male arrested on Duck Run Road during a civil process. A taser was used in the arrest. 5:15 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

ARREST—Adult female and an adult male were arrested on Kinker Drive during a civil process. 9:54 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

BURGLARY—Report of a burglary on Coal Bank Hollow Road. 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

THEFT—Report of Disterdick Lane of a trailer, four-wheelers, and a weed-eater taken overnight. 11:41 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

DROWNING—Report from Lick Run Lyra Road of a drowning. Air evacuation contacted. 1:36 a.m., Saturday, April 20.

BRUSH FIRE—Report from U.S. 52 of a brush fire. South Shore Fire Department and Division of Forestry called in. 3:21 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

THEFT —Report of a white Volkswagen leaving a business on Ohio 522 without paying for fuel. 4:18 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

THEFT—Report from Fairgrounds Road of a firearm being stolen during trade days over the weekend. 4:28 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a business on Galena Pike of a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill being passed. 7:19 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio River Road of three juveniles being on the roof of a business and hanging on the signs. 8:58 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from a Center Street business of a drunk male biting people and destroying the store. 3:06 a.m., Sunday, April 21.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Wildemere Avenue of a neighbor with a duffel bag and a garden gnome entering a residence without permission. 8:07 a.m., Sunday, April 21.

THEFT—Report from Shady Brook Lane of three vehicles broken into. 9:01 a.m., Sunday, April 21.

SHOOTING—Report from Lower Twin Creek Road of a male being shot in face and chest with bird-shot by other hunters on Shawnee State Forest property. Patient refused transport. 9:29 a.m., Sunday, April 21.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Duncan Road of neighbor’s loose dog killing caller’s chickens. 5:32 p.m., Sunday, April 21.

