Local Briefs

SOMC Invites Community to Ion Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy Meet and Greet

Southern Ohio Medical Center is offering a new, robot-assisted procedure to help detect lung cancer early.

Ion Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy is a robot-assisted, minimally invasive biopsy of small nodules in hard-to-reach areas of the lungs. The new procedure is a step-forward by offering more precision, further reach and greater stability. It is a safe and simple way to offer patients the best chance at detecting lung cancer as soon as possible.

The machine itself will be on display in the lobby of SOMC’s Main Campus on Friday, April 26, from 7am until 1pm. The community is invited to stop by to see the equipment, learn about its benefits and even speak with experts on robotic navigational bronchoscopy. Dr. Elie Saab will also be on hand to answer questions at 9am. Refreshments will be served.

Hike for Hospice to be May 18

The 2024 Hike for Hospice will take place on Saturday, May 18. The event will begin in the parking lot of the SOMC Hospice Center, with registration at 8:30 that morning and the walk itself beginning an hour later at 9:30 a.m.

Hike for Hospice is a fundraiser for the SOMC Hospice Caritas Fund. Donations to the fund impact the lives of both patients and their families by providing comfort, support and care to those affected by life-limiting illness. In the past, the Caritas Fund has been used to pay for everything from day-to-day necessities to end-of-life wishes.

In addition to being an important fundraiser for SOMC Hospice, the Hike also represents an opportunity for loved ones to remember and celebrate those they have lost. The event helps families mourn the loss of a loved one by walking in their honor, and it offers grieving families a chance to come together as a community.