Council to consider $3M to finish new city building reno

City Manager Sam Sutherland will be asking Portsmouth City Council at its meeting Monday to authorize legislation in the amount of $3 million over a 20-year period to finish the renovations to the new city building.

The new city building is at 500 Chillicothe St. In the building’s history it has housed 5/3 Bank and a Montgomery Ward store. It currently is under renovation and City Council has been having its public meetings there for the past few months.

In his report to council, Sutherland writes: “After the most recent review it was determined that an additional $2.7 million would be needed to complete the project. The City Engineer and the City Manager feel it would be prudent to allow for an extra $300,000 for a contingency for any unknowns that could come up.

“This number does cover the cost of two courtrooms and relocation of Council Chambers on the first floor.”

Sutherland will also be asking council to consider legislation regarding appropriations for the sewer department and an Appalachian Regional Commission grant application for $250,000 for back-up generators for water pumping stations. The city would need to match the grant funds.

Portsmouth City Council will be asked at their meeting Monday to pass on first reading as an emergency the acceptance and appropriation of a grant for traffic safety visibility enforcement.

Passing measures on first reading is allowed under the Portsmouth City Charter if council finds it is necessary to “facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglement,” according to Section 10 of the charter.

Being considered on third reading is a measure that would amend an ordinance regarding parking on city streets. It will add a section to the ordinance on the parking of trailers on Portsmouth’s roadways.

On their second reading are a pair of easements requested by Tanealosh Limited and McGovney Ready Mix. The McGovney Ready Mix measure is “for the purpose of improving and maintaining the land adjacent to the transfer station facility,” according to council’s agenda.

Council will also hear first reading on an ordinance accepting and appropriating a reimbursement grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Land and Water Conservation Fund for the Riverfront Amphitheater Seating Project.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved