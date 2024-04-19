Local Briefs

Ignite Portsmouth! now taking applications

This eight-week entrepreneurship boot camp kicks off May 8 and is perfect for those with a new idea, business, or with plans to expand and grow.

Participants will become equipped with the tools they need to succeed. They will learn about value proposition, the business model canvas, market analysis and customer validation, financial and revenue modeling, access to capital, marketing, branding, and business pitching. They will also be connected to mentors that will help them along the journey.

2024 Schedule:

Week 1 – Entrepreneurship 101

Week 2 – Business Model Canvas

Week 3 – Market Analysis

Week 4 – Business Financials

Week 5 – Marketing & Branding

Week 6 – Mentor Workshops

Week 7 – Pitch Practice

Week 8 – Pitch Competition

Apply online at https://forms.monday.com/forms/c3c91d52443effc227d1587f2793d135?r=use1.

Local UK undergrad presents research at capitol in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 22nd annual Posters-at-the-Capitol this semester featured 13 University of Kentucky undergraduate research projects that address such issues in Kentucky as public safety, energy conservation, homeownership and lung cancer prevention.

Among the presenters was Hannah Allen of Greenup, a biology major in UK’s College of Arts and Sciences. Allen’s topic was “Investigating the Effects of Pregnancy on the Freshwater Mussel Lasmigona costata’s Gut and Gill Microbiomes.”

Posters-at-the-Capitol is hosted by Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University. The event showcases the experience of undergraduate students engaged in research through poster displays. This year’s event had more than 100 student representatives from across the state displaying the results of their research.

With diverse research projects on display, Posters-at-the-Capitol allows those responsible for higher education funding in Kentucky to see the important role undergraduate research plays in the education of our students. Students learn more about the political process and how to advocate for undergraduate research at the local and state governmental level.

Greenup Genealogy & Historical Society searching for new members

The Greenup County (KY) Genealogy & Historical Society is holding a membership drive May 5-11. We meet every third Monday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Greenup County Public Library, 508 Main Street, Greenup. Yearly dues are $15 per person.

We are a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing people together who are interested in genealogy and family history; acquiring and sharing genealogical information; preserving and perpetuating the records of ancestors; compiling, preparing, preserving and indexing genealogical records of local interest; and to aid members of the society in the compilation of their family genealogies and histories.

For more information you can email us at [email protected] or check out out website at gcgenealogy41144.wixsite.com/mysite .