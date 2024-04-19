Commissioners OK library levy renewal for the November ballot

The Scioto County Commissioners have approved a levy issue for the Scioto County Public Library for the November 2024 ballot.

The levy, which is a renewal, is for 1 mill. A renewal means it is not an increase in tax dollars collected, voters are simply being asked to continue to pay the same rate for another five years.

“It’s not an increase,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell.”It’s strictly a renewal.”

“Same was what they’ve been doing,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

The Scioto County Public Library system includes the main Portsmouth library, four branches in Lucasville, New Boston, South Webster, and Wheelersburg. The SCPL also offers such services and Bookmobile and Homebound services for those who cannot make it to the main library or one of the branches.

The last levy was passed in 2019 with a more than 2:1 margin. Of a total 10,278 votes, 7, 030 were in support of the library’s levy for current expenses. The language of the last levy states that the “rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five years.”

In other business, the commissioners also approved a contract with Distel Construction for the replacement of a culvert on Scherer Road.

“Work will commence immediately and will be completed on or before July 31, 2024,” Davis said.

Commissioners also OK’d the release of Community Development Block Grant funds for work at the Morgan Township Community Center. Improvements will include changes to the kitchen and bathroom facilities.

