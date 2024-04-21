Merb to be enshrined into OHSAA Officials HOF

COLUMBUS — Fifteen individuals will be enshrined in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame, and 21 individuals will be honored as the OHSAA Official of the Year in their respective sport — during the OHSAA’s annual Celebration of Officiating banquet this summer.

Additionally, the OHSAA will recognize 34 individuals who have dedicated 50 years of service as state-certified officials in Ohio.

The banquet is set for June 22 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus.

The 15 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio.

One of those 15 is Rick Merb of McDermott —for softball, baseball and football.

More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF.

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

“Each of these individuals has dedicated themselves to the service of officiating and set the standard for excellence within their sports,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and a member himself of the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the commitment of all of our officials and congratulate the hall of fame inductees on their distinguished careers.”

2024 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class

(name, city and sports officiated)

Scott Anders, Zanesville (Basketball, Baseball)

Jeffrey Ayers, Cincinnati (Basketball)

Larry Bartlett, Middletown (Football)

Jeff Bauer, Columbus (Football, Track & Field)

Nick Bavaro, Seville (Soccer)

Don Cash, Bridgeport (Basketball)

John Jasin, Brunswick (Football, Basketball)

Richard Keys, Lancaster (Softball, Volleyball, Basketball)

Robert Lee, Upper Sandusky (Basketball) – posthumously

Rick Merb, McDermott (Baseball, Softball, Football)

Don Muenz, Columbus (Soccer)

Mark Riley, Westerville (Basketball, Football)

Timothy Shumaker, Lancaster (Baseball)

James Siler, Hicksville (Baseball)

Bill Wonders, Defiance (Football)