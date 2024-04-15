Portsmouth Man Arrested for Burglary

Queen Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman shared that his 911 communication center received a call on Friday, April 12, 2024 from a woman who stated that she was in the hospital and claimed that someone had broken into her home. The victim advised that she had received this information from her neighbor. The victim also stated that the neighbor had sent her pictures and videos of the suspects. The victim was able to identify one of the male suspects.

A deputy responded to the victim’s residence, verifying the burglary and locating the point of forced entry on a door that pried open.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Deputies Andy Drake and Caleb Cline located one of the suspects in Portsmouth. While detaining him they observed a truck matching the description of the truck involved in the burglary drive by their location. The deputies radioed for another unit to assist and the truck was stopped and both suspects were transported to the Sheriff’s Office for interviews.

One of the suspects advised that the other suspect had contacted him and requested a ride from the victim’s residence. The suspect, who stated that he had no knowledge of the burglary, advised that the other suspect advised him that he had permission to be there and that he had permission to take the items. The male did assist in recovering some of the stolen items. Items stolen during the burglary were located in the suspect’s truck as well as a residence.

Arrested was Brayden James Queen, age 23, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Queen has been charged with Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. Queen is being held on a $87,000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, April 15, 2024.