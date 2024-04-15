Commissioners OK’s engineer to lend heavy equipment to MOU townships

The Scioto County commissioners this week approved a move this week that would save tax dollars in several townships when it comes to roadwork and other projects.

Memoranda of understanding were approved with Green, Nile, Bloom, and Morgan townships which would allow them to utilize county-owned heavy equipment for projects within their communities.

“Our county engineer (Darren Lebrun) continues to work with our townships on costs as far as contractors and also utilizing the county equipment to help … the township trustees on road repairs, things of that matter,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

This allows townships to save the cost of purchasing heavy equipment such as graders or other machinery but still get projects completed.

“He saves taxpayers money by not having duplicatave equipment located everywhere,” Davis said.

The equipment can be pricey. A simple Google search puts a used road grader anywhere from tens of thousands to more than $100,000. That can turn into a budget-busting cost for a small southern Ohio township.

“Not everybody can afford a grader. That equipment is very expensive,” Davis said. “In times past, they’ve actually had to go rent a grader. Some (townships) have them, some don’t. But in this particular instance what they can do is: Darren can loan those out and help with that work in those situations so the taxpayers save money.”

In other legislation, the commissioners:

-Heard from Lucasville resident Craig Havens about continuing storm debris and bridge damage problems on Piketon Road

-Accepted the resignation of the Scioto County Dog Pound Director

-Approved travel by staff from Scioto County Job and Family Services for trainings

– Reappointed Shane Conn to the Scioto County Airport Authority Board

-Awarded a big to Southern Ohio Trenching and Excavating in the amount of $233,921 for stormwater improvement in front of the new Green Local Schools campus in Franklin Furnace.

“They’ve had some water going over the road there from where they built the new school,” Davis said.

