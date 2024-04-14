SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 12-April 15
Friday, April 12
Softball
OVC
Fairland 6, Rock Hill 1
Baseball
OVC
Fairland 16, Rock Hill 2
Others
West 20, Western 1
Ironton 8, Lincoln County (Ky.) 5
Saturday, April 13
Softball
Notre Dame 10, Boyle County (Ky.) 0; Notre Dame 14, Boyd County (Ky.) 5 (at Raceland, Ky.)
Northwest 17, Oak Hill 0, 5 innings; Northwest 20, Oak Hill 0, 5 innings
South Webster 12, Lynchburg-Clay 2; South Webster 9, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Wheelersburg 5, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 3
West 15, Huntington (W. Va.) 0
Waverly 9, McClain 2
Ironton 10, East Carter (Ky.) 9
Huntington 16, Chesapeake 3
Baseball
OVC
Portsmouth 15, Gallia Academy 7
Ironton 17, Chesapeake 0; Ironton 17, Chesapeake 1
Others
Piketon 7, Northwest 3
Trimble 8, Notre Dame 0
South Point 12, Ironton St. Joseph 0
Eastern Brown 6, Waverly 3
Huntington 5, Symmes Valley 1; Huntington 10, Symmes Valley 0