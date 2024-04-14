SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 12-April 15

portsmouthdailytimes
-
0

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 12-April 15

Friday, April 12

Softball

OVC

Fairland 6, Rock Hill 1

Baseball

OVC

Fairland 16, Rock Hill 2

Others

West 20, Western 1

Ironton 8, Lincoln County (Ky.) 5

Saturday, April 13

Softball

Notre Dame 10, Boyle County (Ky.) 0; Notre Dame 14, Boyd County (Ky.) 5 (at Raceland, Ky.)

Northwest 17, Oak Hill 0, 5 innings; Northwest 20, Oak Hill 0, 5 innings

South Webster 12, Lynchburg-Clay 2; South Webster 9, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Wheelersburg 5, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 3

West 15, Huntington (W. Va.) 0

Waverly 9, McClain 2

Ironton 10, East Carter (Ky.) 9

Huntington 16, Chesapeake 3

Baseball

OVC

Portsmouth 15, Gallia Academy 7

Ironton 17, Chesapeake 0; Ironton 17, Chesapeake 1

Others

Piketon 7, Northwest 3

Trimble 8, Notre Dame 0

South Point 12, Ironton St. Joseph 0

Eastern Brown 6, Waverly 3

Huntington 5, Symmes Valley 1; Huntington 10, Symmes Valley 0

No posts to display