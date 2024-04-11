Slusher to represent Scioto County at pageant in Nashville

Addyson Slusher, 9, of Portsmouth, will represent Scioto County at a national pageant in Nashville this September. Submitted photo Addyson Slusher, 9, of Portsmouth, will represent Scioto County at a national pageant in Nashville this September. Submitted photo

SCIOTOVILLE- Portsmouth Elementary School student Addyson Slusher has been picked to go to a national pageant in Nashville as Jr. Miss Scioto County.

Addyson, 9, is the daughter of Daniel and Kayla Cooley. In addition to being a student, she is a cheerleader for the East Tartans.

She recently attended an America’s Best pageant in Athens and won mega high point supreme, ambassador, best model, best smile, most beautiful, best photogenic, best costume, and the double crown winner highest score.

As part of her habit of giving back to the community and helping those in need, Addyson has helped feed the homeless, gathered donations for the military, and helped donate clothes to kids in need. She has also taken gifts and cookies to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Addyson plans to do more for her community throughout the summer. She may be seen helping clean up the streets, donating to people in need, and stopping by local businesses to help and show appreciation to her community.

Addyson will also be taking donations, doing fundraisers and bake sales to help her on her journey to Nashville to help make her dream come true.