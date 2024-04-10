Two men arrested in string of burglaries

Brandon Cantrell Submitted photo Jeremy McGhee Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the 911 communication center received a call at about 2:33 p.m., Monday, April 8, from a resident in the 7000 block of Ohio 125, reporting two men were breaking into her house. After being confronted by the caller’s husband the two fled through the rear of the victim’s property in a burgundy Ford Ranger.

Thoroughman said deputies responded and checked the surrounding area for the suspects and initiated an investigation. The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office Communication Center again at 6:03 p.m. stating that she had located the truck in a driveway on St. Rt. 104 in Lucasville.

Deputies, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded and detained a male suspect.

Thoroughman said detectives were able to interview several witnesses, to include some of the victims, which resulted in the second male suspect being identified. Detectives contacted the Portsmouth Police Department and requested them to check the Royal Inn for the second suspect. The second suspect was located at that location and Scioto County Detectives responded and conducted a search of the motel room.

Detectives were able to recover a number of stolen items at the Ohio 104 location, to include several four-wheelers, a motorcycle, a 16-foot trailer, tools, camping items, deer heads, a riding lawn mower, jewelry, appliances and other miscellaneous items.

Arrested was Brandon Cantrell, 41, of Lucasville. Cantrell was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of grand theft.

Cantrell is being held on a $150,000 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday.

Also arrested was Jeremy C. McGhee, 42, of Portsmouth. McGhee has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft, and a parole violation. McGhee is currently being held without bond.

Thoroughman said this is an ongoing investigation involving thefts and burglaries around the western part of Scioto County which could result in additional charges. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.