SOCF guard shot, killed in training incident

Lt. Rodney Osborne was shot and killed during training at the Correctional Training Academy in Orient Tuesday, April 8. He was an officer at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville for 13 years.

LUCASVILLE- Southern Ohio Correctional Facility’s Employee of the Year has been shot and killed in a training incident.

Lt. Rodney Osborne was shot during a training exercise at the Corrections Training Academy in Pickaway County. The incident happened at about 11 a.m. at the tactical firing range at the Orient facility.

The call to the dispatch center in Pickaway County referenced a gunshot wound to the chest. CPR was being done on Osborne on the way to Mount Carmel.

“Today’s a tragic day. Patrol was notified of an incident that occurred at the tactical firing range located here at the Correctional Training Academy that resulted in the on duty death of Lt. Rodney Osborne,” said Lt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSP is commonly used for investigations that take place at state prison facilities.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” said Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction during a press conference Tuesday. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.”

Osborne had been employed at the prison in Lucasville for 13 years, and was on SOCF’s honor guard, their Special Response Team, and STAR team. He was only recently named Employee of the Year by the Lucasville prison.

“We ask that you keep Lt. Osborne’s wife and children, his family and loved ones and his DRC family in mind at this time,” Chambers-Smith said.