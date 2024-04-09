Commissioners remark on unity, cosmic majesty of eclipse experience

Solar Eclipse, South Webster, OH 4/8/2024. Ed Litteral| PDT Solar Eclipse, South Webster, OH 75% coverage 4/8/2024. Ed Litteral| PDT Solar Eclipse, South Webster, OH 96% coverage 4/8/2024. Ed Litteral| PDT

Thousands of Scioto County residents found themselves outside, using glasses or pinhole cameras or even the crescent shadows cast by tree leaves to view what may be, for some, the last of a lifetime experience: a solar eclipse.

While Scioto County was outside the path of totality, locals did experience a partial solar eclipse with more than 90 percent viewing capacity. The Scioto County Commissioners were no different, and each took part in the excitement caused by the remarkable beauty and wonder of the cosmos.

Most of all, it was a time to slow life down, take in our universe’s natural beauty, and appreciate family, friends, and community along with our own place within it all.

“The biggest takeaway for me rom the eclipse was seeing all the familiies, friends, coworkers, and businesses pause for a moment in time to enjoy God’s creation,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “For a few brief minutes, people put their stress and troubles on hold and created the lasting memory with the ones we love.”

Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis pointed to the experience as proof of God’s majesty and an opportunity for awe.

“The experience was reminiscent of earlier eclipses: sitting with family, making time to be together. The whole world in the path of totality slowed,” he said. “Perhaps we should take a lesson from this and slow down and appreciate God’s creation more often.

“God’s handiwork in the cosmos points to intelligent design. All of us should take time to appreciate the creator of it all.”

The next solar eclipse visible in the United States will be in 2044. The next that will be visible in Ohio is expected to be Sept. 14, 2099.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected]