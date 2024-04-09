Commissioners declare work zone awareness week, county government month

The commissioners also declared the week of April 15 to be Work Zone Awareness Week in Scioto County.

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Commissioners have declared April to be County Government Month in Scioto County.

“I have some signs for the yard out in front of the courthouse,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “We do have them and we’ll get them out there. We always honor National County Government Month.”

There are 3,069 counties in the United States and they are represented in Washington, D.C., by the National Association of Counties. The NAC is a lobbying group that advocates for counties at the federal level.

“To make sure the laws that are passed and the regulations that are set forth are county friendly and don’t cost the taxpayers excessively,” Davis said.

The Scioto County Commissioners are also part of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

“It has a lot to do with everyone who works in county government,” Davis said. “It is a thankless job, often. If anyone thought you’d get rich by working for the county, that won’t happen.”

“We’ve got a lot of road projects in this county,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “With that money comes risk and hard work. If you see folks out working, slow down and pull over.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week is an awareness campaign that happens every spring, according to NWZAW.org.

“No emergency is worth a life,” Davis said.

