Trojans sting Hornets in OVC

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans, on another chilly weekday evening, triumphed again in Ohio Valley Conference baseball competition —winning against visiting Coal Grove 12-2 on Friday at Portsmouth High’s Hatcher Field.

The Trojans tallied two runs in the opening inning, then scored three runs apiece in the third and fifth frames —sandwiched around a four-run fourth inning.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule, as PHS raised its record to 5-2 —and to 3-0 and atop the OVC.

The win comes two days after the Trojans topped visiting Fairland 14-6 —on a cold evening for baseball in Portsmouth.

Against Coal Grove, the Trojans faced the Hornets three times in order with a pair of pitchers —sophomore Leelind Scurlock and senior Deandre Berry.

Scurlock pitched the first three innings and earned the win, while Berry faced nine Hornets in two innings of relief.

The two runs which Scurlock was charged for were unearned —both in the second stanza as Coal Grove gained a 2-2 tie.

Scurlock struck seven out and Berry four —and both PHS hurlers allowed three walks apiece.

Portsmouth pounded out 15 hits on Friday following 14 against the Dragons on Wednesday, and held the Hornets to only six hits for the day.

Scurlock scattered five for the 18 Hornets he faced.

Both teams committed three errors.

Trevin Brooks went a perfect 4-of-4 for the Trojans at the plate, batting three runs in with a double and scoring twice.

Berry, Malachi Loper and Jacob Roth recorded two hits apiece, as Berry belted three RBI with a triple and Loper landed a double.

Five Trojans tallied a single apiece — J.T. Williams, Camron Williams, Colin Perry, Zach Roth and Preston Krebbs.

J.T. Williams, Jacob Roth and Krebbs collected an RBI apiece as four Trojans scored two runs —Jacob Roth, Zach Roth, Brooks and Loper.

Zach Roth drew a pair of walks while Perry and Jacob Roth were both hit by pitches.

