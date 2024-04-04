Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 15 and returned 20 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Michael Ramey, 37

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse into Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Jason Charles, 49

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Shyanne Roman, 35

Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Jane Doe

Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Earnest Weese, 31

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Johnny Fitzpatrick, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Demondtae Williams, 26

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Derek Pearson, 23

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Jonerick Burggraf, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Possession of Drugs

Cullen Lyon, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Hassan Sidibeh, 31

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Christopher Wittkugle, 43

Bainbridge, Ohio, was Indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Eldridge, 63

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mystic Riser, 27

West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mathew Whitaker, 37

Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs

Troy Miller, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cody Neff, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug abuse Instruments

Jason Kingery, 38

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Aaron Blanton, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Danny Vanhoose, 73

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Murder

Murder (2 Counts)

Felonious Assault