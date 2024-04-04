Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 15 and returned 20 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Michael Ramey, 37
Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse into Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Conspiracy (2 Counts)
Jason Charles, 49
Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:
Conspiracy (2 Counts)
Shyanne Roman, 35
Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy (2 Counts)
Jane Doe
Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy (2 Counts)
Earnest Weese, 31
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Johnny Fitzpatrick, 51
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Demondtae Williams, 26
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Derek Pearson, 23
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Jonerick Burggraf, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Possession of Drugs
Cullen Lyon, 25
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Hassan Sidibeh, 31
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Christopher Wittkugle, 43
Bainbridge, Ohio, was Indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
James Eldridge, 63
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mystic Riser, 27
West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mathew Whitaker, 37
Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs
Troy Miller, 46
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cody Neff, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug abuse Instruments
Jason Kingery, 38
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Aaron Blanton, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Danny Vanhoose, 73
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Murder
Murder (2 Counts)
Felonious Assault