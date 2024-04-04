ETC Park ball fields to get facelift

The baseball fields used by many Scioto County residents are going to be getting a much needed facelift thanks to county American Rescue Plan funds.

Last week, the Scioto County Commissioners approved the use of funds for maintenance and improvement of Earl Thomas Conley Park. The funds will largely be used on the ball fields, which regularly have hosted Little League and the local Challenger League events.

“They are packed and busy all the time,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “They are not in great shape.”

Of particular interest are damaged fencing and fencing that just isn’t in the right place for gameplay. Powell said the fencing needs to be pushed back at one of the fields, while other field’s fencing is damaged.

Powell pointed to the fact the fencing has holes and other damage. He said addressing these issues will go well with recent recreation-centered improvements in the West Portsmouth area such as the investment at Ohio River Campground and the dog park.

Commission Chair Bryan Davis was hopeful for the possibility of even more improvements, including dugouts.

“There’s never been dugouts down there,” he said. “We’ll see what we can squeeze in there but this helps us get further” on improvements on the west side.

The Scioto County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

