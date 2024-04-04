Alley cautions local veterans to be aware of exploitative practices

Scioto County Recorder Gail L. Alley and the Ohio Recorders’ Association urges veterans to be aware of exploitative practices targeting military veterans who are being charged for services available for free.

DD214 Direct, a company based in Arizona, is currently soliciting veterans in Ohio to purchase a copy of their DD214 form for a fee ranging from $79 to $99. While this practice may be legal, Alley and other County Recorders across Ohio want to ensure that Veterans are informed about the free services they are entitled to.

Local veterans can obtain a free copy of their military records through their local Veteran’s Service Commission, as well as record their DD214 at the Scioto County Recorder’s office at no charge. The DD214 form is essential for veterans to access benefits like VA loans, disability compensation, and reduced medical costs.

In recent months, recorders’ offices across Ohio have received DD214 forms (paid for by veterans) from DD214 Direct through the mail, along with a limited Power of Attorney granting the Recorder the authority to file both documents on behalf of the veteran.

To safeguard veterans from exploitative, unnecessary fees and inform the public, the ORA is working to raise awareness among Veterans about these practices. Furthermore, the ORA is currently looking into potential legislation aimed at regulating companies like DD214 Direct and mandating the disclosure of the availability of these services at no charge.

Veterans can request a copy of their DD214 at National Archives website at

https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records or print a Standard Form-180 and mail or fax it to:

National Personnel Records Center

1 Archives Drive

St Louis, MO 63138

FAX: 314-801-9195

For more information or assistance, please contact Scioto County Recorder Gail L. Alley’s office at (740) 355-8304 or Scioto County Veterans Service Commission.