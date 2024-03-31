SOMC announces “Race for the Roses” fundraiser for Cancer Compassion Fund

Southern Ohio Medical Center is inviting the community to Race for the Roses – a new event that will celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby while also raising funds for SOMC Cancer Services.

Race for the Roses is a Derby-themed fundraiser and watch party that will take place at the Marting’s Building May 4. Participants are invited to show up in Derby attire, complete with their biggest hats, and enjoy an afternoon with signature drinks, a southern-style buffet and games – not to mention a broadcast of “the greatest two minutes in sports!”

Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available for purchase. Individual tickets are $100 each. Sponsorship opportunities include:

• $500 for “Best in Show,” which includes two seats;

• $1,000 for “Winner’s Circle,” which includes four seats;

• $1,500 for “Triple Crown,” which includes six seats

Doors will open for the Race for the Roses at 4pm. The Kentucky Derby itself is slated to begin at about 6:24pm.

The Marting’s Building is located at 515 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. All proceeds from the event will benefit the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://somc.org/derbyparty