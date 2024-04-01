Taylor named SOCF Officer of the Year

The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is pleased to announce Correction Officer Brian Taylor has been selected as its Officer of the Year for his hard work and job dedication in 2023.

He is also a nominee for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s 2024 Ronald C. Marshall Award. The winner of this award will be announced on May 10.

Taylor began his career at The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in January 2009. He is a 2004 graduate of Clay High School and a 2021 graduate of Eastern Gateway Community College.

Taylor lives in Portsmouth with his wife Amanda, daughter Braylee, and son Blake.