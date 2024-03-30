SPORTS SCOREBOARD — March 29-April 1

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — March 29-April 1

Friday, March 29

Softball

Fairland 11, Ironton 1 (Ohio Valley Conference)

Northwest 14, Minford 3

South Webster 23, Oak Hill 1, 5 innings

East 16, South Gallia 4

Eastern 13, New Boston 0

Waverly 19, Huntington 10

South Point 8, Piketon 7

Trimble 13, Gallia Academy 7

Baseball

Wheelersburg 14, South Point 3

Waverly 8, Portsmouth 3

McClain 9, Green 5

Eastern 23, New Boston 0

Symmes Valley 8, Rock Hill 6

Ironton 11, Lewis County (Ky.) 1

Gallia Academy 10, Meigs 4

University (W. Va.) 10, Fairland 0 (at Hurricane W. Va. HS)

Oak Hill at South Webster

Clay at Northwest

East at South Gallia

