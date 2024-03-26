Man pleads not guilty in teen’s ATV crash death

WEST PORTSMOUTH- A man indicted after a teen died of injuries sustained in an ATV accident has been in court.

Daniel C. Ward, of West Portsmouth, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas the week of March 16. His recognizance bond was set for $15,000 by Judge Howard H. Harcha III. Ward is being represented by local attorney Rick Faulkner.

The charges stem from an Oct. 3, 2023, crash on Slab Run Road of a Can-Am Maverick ATV driven by Ward. The ATV was traveling east on the roadway when it went off the right side of the road. His juvenile passenger, 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, was ejected from the vehicle and died of injuries at the scene.

The indictment, in addition to aggravated vehicular homicide, also included two counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and one count of vehicular homicide.

The court entry signed by Harcha states he shall not use any any non-prescribed drugs or illegal substances and must report to the probation department. His next court date will be a pretrial on April 4.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved