Local Briefs

Project Prom offering free finery

Local prom-goers can save some cash this season by checking out Project Prom, which will be offering free prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry for those interested.

The second date for Project Prom will take place at The Complex, 1420 13th St., West Portsmouth. The opportunity for free formal wear will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 6.

The items have all been donated and are being offered free.

Rio to present free summer STEM camp

University of Rio Grande will host its annual STEM Camp in June. Students grades K-12 are invited to the free camp, which is aimed at igniting a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Camp dates and times:

Grades K-6: June 17-21, from 9 am – 4 pm daily

Grades 7-12: June 24-28, from 9 am – 4 pm daily

The camp is designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and an appreciation for STEM disciplines while nurturing essential skills for future success. With a diverse range of activities tailored to different age groups, the camp offers something for every budding scientist, engineer, or mathematician. From robotics and computer programming to physics experiments and mathematical puzzles, students will have the opportunity to explore various fields and discover their interests and talents.

Registration for STEM Camp 2024 is now open, with limited spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parents and guardians are encouraged to visit rio.edu/events/stem-camp for more information and to secure their child’s spot in this enriching educational experiences.