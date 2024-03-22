Scioto County Sheriff Reports

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Back Street of a domestic situation. 3:24 a.m., Monday, March 18.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from South Webster Junior/Senior High School on Main Street of an unknown male on school property. 7:30 a.m., Monday, March 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from White Gravel of caller wanting a deputy to look at hair found in woods. Deputy took hair into possession. 8:41 a.m., Monday, March 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Kelly Court of someone in Pennsylvania attempting to remove money from bank account. 9:23 a.m., Monday, March 18.

THEFT—Report from Center Street of a stolen car part. 4:34 p.m., Monday, March 18.

SHOOTING—Report from Ainsley Avenue of shots heard fired from a vehicle. 4:44 p.m., Monday, March 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Coal Bank Hollow Road of juvenile making threats to bring weapons to school. 4:52 p.m., Monday, March 18.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 140 of a man sending inappropriate sexual messages to a minor. 7:42 p.m., Monday, March 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Tick Ridge Road of a vehicle having been gone through. 6:24 a.m., Tuesday, March 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Poole Street/Russell Avenue of a dying deer on roadway. 6:47 a.m., Tuesday, March 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from business on Ohio River Road of a woman refusing to leave lobby. 9:34 a.m., Tuesday, March 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Eckhart Road of shots fired. Two bullet holes found. 10:59 a.m., Tuesday, March 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 140 of male urinating outside and exposing himself. 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19.

INVESITGATED—Report from polling location on Gallia Pike of issue with some voters. 12:25 p.m., Tuesday, March 19.

FIRE—Report of a barn fire on Coal Bank Hollow Road. 5:55 p.m., Tuesday, March 19.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from a business on U.S. 52 of an individual passed out in a vehicle. 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, March 19.