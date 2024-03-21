Pizzulli takes all three counties in GOP’s Ohio House 90th primary

Justin Pizzulli Submitted photo Ginal Collinsworth Submitted photo Timothy Wheeler Submitted photo

The cumulative totals are in for the Republican race for the Ohio House of Representatives 90th district nomination, and incumbent Justin Pizzulli won the nomination in all three counties.

The 90th Ohio House seat represents all of Scioto and Adams counties and part of Brown County.

“Congratulations to our incredible volunteers, whose unwavering passion for our community fuels our continued fight for Southern Ohio,” Pizzulli said.

He thanked his campaign volunteers, as well as the Scioto County and Adams County Republican parties for their endorsements in the race.

“I extend my commendation to Ms. Collinsworth and Mr. Wheeler for running a motivated campaign,” Pizzulli said. “I sincerely wish them nothing but the very best as they move forward into their promising futures, and we are excited to see what God has in store.”

In Scioto County, Pizzulli pulled ahead of both Gina Collinsworth and Timothy Wheeler early in the evening. When all 77 Scioto County precincts had been counted, Pizzulli had 3,592 votes; Collinsworth received 2,669; and Wheeler had 1,698.

In total, 7,959 Scioto County voters cast ballots.

In Adams County, Pizzulli also edged out his opponents at 2,872 votes; Collinsworth received 1,530; and Wheeler received 1,032.

A total of 5,434 Adams County voters cast ballots in that race.

In Brown County, of which the 90th Ohio House district is only a part, Pizzulli again received the most votes at 1,192; Collinsworth received 1,061; and Wheeler received 305.

A total of 2,558 Brown County voters cast ballots.

Pizzulli will face Adams County Democrat Kate Nunnelley on November’s ballot. Nunnelley was unopposed in the Democratic Party primary for Ohio’s 90th House seat nomination.

Reach Lori McNelly at