PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth City Council will meet Monday in regular session. Among other items, council is being asked to forgo the three-readings rule to accept a $300,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The urban forestry grant will be used as part of the tree project, and will be appropriated with the same ordinance.

Council is also hearing third readings on sanitation and fencing ordinances.

Council will hear second reading on an ordinance appropriating $65,000 from the Water Works Fund to the new water treatment plant for mussel relocation. They will also hear second reading on a request to vacate parts of 27th Street and Elmwood Drive.

First reading is also being heard on an ordinance authorizing the distribution of $32,606.57, which is a third of the hotel/motel tax assigned to cultural affairs to various organizations recommended by council’s cultural affairs panel.

Also seeing a first reading will be legislation regarding the parking of trailers on city streets.

