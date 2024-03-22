Community Calendar

SATURDAY, March 23

SPRING BAZAAR—Vendor fair at The Gathering Place, 1501 Ohio 522, Wheelersburg. Join a variety of local artisans and food trucks as we welcome in a fresh breath of spring! Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ACO REGIONAL—American Cornhole Organization regional competition at the New Boston Eagles, 3200 Rhodes Ave., New Boston. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

THUNDER IN THE VALLEY—Civil War cannon reenactment by Gibbs Battery L with an exhibit in the Heritage House at 291 West St., Lucasville. Events begin at 11 a.m. The Heritage House is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BINGO BONANZA—Scioto Catholic presents an afternoon of bingo at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth. This fundraiser will help send Scioto Catholic Youth to Catholic Youth Summer Camp at Damascus. Prizes, concessions, split the pot. Tickets available at my.cheddarup.com/c/cysc-bingo.

DRUMS, DRUMS, & MORE DRUMS—The Portsmouth Wind Symphony presents its winter concert at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 903 Second St., Portsmouth. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at www.vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SUNDAY, March 24

Palm Sunday

MONDAY, March 25

OHIO MEANS JOBS VAN—The OMJ Van will be at the Waverly Walmart. 990 E. Emmit St., Waverly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The van offers information on jobs and job training. For more information, visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.

WHEELERSBURG SCHOOL BOARD—The Wheelersburg Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., at the Board of Education Office, 620 Center St., Wheelersburg.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

WEDNESDAY, March 27

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, March 28

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

