Scioto County Sheriff Reports

PROWLER—Report from Owensville Road of a possible unknown male on property. Reporting party said they fired two shots into the air. 12:21 a.m., Friday, March 15.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Iroquois Avenue of a male and woman arguing loudly. 12:55 a.m., Friday, March 15.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Blue Run Township Road of a theft of a 2003 motorcycle. 12:56 a.m., Friday, March 15.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Report from Enid Drive of someone trying to break into a residence. 6:34 a.m., Friday, March 15.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Report from Ohio 140 of four to five cows on roadway. 8:29 a.m., Friday, March 15.

THEFT—Report from U.S. 23 of a building being broken into and items stolen. 10:32 a.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Center Street of individuals yelling things at residence from roadway. 11:04 a.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Mead-McNeer Road of someone being intimidated by a neighbor. 11:45 a.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Center Street of subjects in the street asking for money. 2:33 p.m., Friday, March 15.

FIRE—Smoke reported on Gallia Pike in Garden City area. No structure fire. Porter Township on scene. 2:40 p.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Fairgrounds Road of a vehicle being borrowed by individual who did not respond to calls. 2:44 p.m., Friday, March 15.

FIRE—Structure fire on Ohio 522/Gallia Pike. 2:46 p.m., Friday, March 15.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Careys Run Pond Creek of unknown male driving vehicle back and forth in front of residence as another male looks for something on side of the road. 3:17 p.m., Friday, March 15.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reprot from Chester Street of an individual making legal threats. 4:45 p.m., Friday, March 15.

ON PATROL—Male found passed out in a pickup truck in the middle of North Bend Avenue. 5:27 p.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Dry Run Road of unapproved charge to a bankn account. 6:22 p.m., Friday, March 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Clark Streeto of a man witha dolly laying by the roadway. 8:13 p.m., Friday, March 15.

SHOTS FIRED—Report from U.S. 23 of shots heard. A hunter had been given permission to hunt coyote on the property. 11:15 p.m., Friday, March 15.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Camp Road of a parent and son on drugs and arguing. 3:43 a.m., Saturday, March 16.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Owensville Road of several attempted burglaries. 12:42 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Fifth Street of two dogs that keep getting out, acting aggressive. Dog warden retrieved the dogs. 2:15 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Isaac Rickey Road of loose dogs biting woman. 3:11 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report of a child stuck in a swing at Riverside Park. Child was gotten out of swing. 6:02 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

FIRE—Report from Dry Run Road/Ohio 73 of a possible structure fire. 6:48 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from a business on U.S. 23 of a male harassing employees. 6:56 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

FIRE—Report of a structure fire on Stoney Run Road. Residents came home and house was filled with smoke. Fire marshal requested and the Red Cross was contacted for two adults. 10:04 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

THEFT—Report of two females shoplifting at a business on Center Street. 10:25 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Boren Boulevard of people outside being loud and disruptive. 12:18 a.m., Sunday, March 17.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from Vernon Street of a dark color SUV circling residence. 12:43 a.m., Sunday, March 17.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Kittle Road of a known individual not returning owner’s vehicle. 4:16 a.m., Sunday, March 17.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio River Road of a person being followed. 7:01 a.m., Sunday, March 17.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a firearm being found in the bathroom of a Main Street business. 12:35 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

THEFT—Report of a utility trailer being stolen from Walnut Street in Stout. 1:59 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

FIRE—Report of a field on fire on Furnace Creek Road. 3:10 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Linwood Avenue of KKK recruitment flyers found in yards. 4:58 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Bussey Road of man in motorized wheelchair in middle of road not moving for vehicles. 5:19 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

THEFT—Report from Big Run Road of a theft of a space heater. 5:20 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

BURGLARY—Report from Liberty Avenue of suspected home break-in, bulletholes found in residence’s windows. 11:54 p.m., Sunday, March 17.

