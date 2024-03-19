Community Calendar starting midweek March 20, 2024

WEDNESDAY, March 20

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the school library, 4070 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Valley High School, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, March 21

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SCDD BOARD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

NEW BOSTON SCHOOL BOARD—The New Boston Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FRIDAY, March 22

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—Celebrate the groundbreaking and construction of the new Greenup County Farmers Market at 1 p.m. at the GReenup County Extension Office, 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Ceremony takes place at the construction site, parking available behind the office building.

SATURDAY, March 23

SPRING BAZAAR—Vendor fair at The Gathering Place, 1501 Ohio 522, Wheelersburg. Join a variety of local artisans and food trucks as we welcome in a fresh breath of spring! Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

