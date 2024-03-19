Family Easter activities beginning March 23, 2024

SATURDAY, March 23

EASTER EGG-stravaganza

11 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday

Noble Family Farms, 11210 Ohio 335, Minford

$10 admission (2 years and younger free). Admission includes access to all attractions, Easter egg hunt, & Easter Bunny photo op. Food vendors and concession stand available. Credit cards accepted.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

10 a.m. to noon

First Presbyterian Church, 221 Court St., Portsmouth

This event is a fundraiser for Cabin Critters Rescue. Admission is $10 per person.

RARDEN EASTER EGG HUNT

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bunny pictures: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rarden Fire Department

Egg hunt: 2 to 4 p.m. on the north side of the park

This event is a fundraiser for the Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival. The eggs will not be filled, children will receive treat bags. This event will also have Easter baskets for raffle.

EASTER EGG HUNT 2024

Noon: Special needs egg hunt, including beeping eggs

1 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 0 to 12 years

at Flatwoods Park, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, Ky.

Bring your own basket.

MONDAY, March 25

EGG HUNT AT THE LUCASVILLE LIBRARY

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Scioto County Public Library, Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, Lucasville

THURSDAY, March 28

SPRING FLING

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Highland Head Start, 1511 Hutchins Ave., Portsmouth

Community Action Scioto County Head Start and Early Head Start offer activities for children, free food, free pictures with the Easter Bunny and kindergarten fair. Community partners will also be available with information.

SATURDAY, March 30

EGG HUNT AND PANCAKE BREAKFAST

10 a.m. to noon

Sciotoville Christan Church, 5540 Third St., Sciotoville

COMMUNITY EGG HUNT

Noon at New Boston’s Milbrook Park

Sponsored by Cedar Street Church

