Family Easter activities beginning March 23, 2024

SATURDAY, March 23
EASTER EGG-stravaganza
11 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday
Noble Family Farms, 11210 Ohio 335, Minford
$10 admission (2 years and younger free). Admission includes access to all attractions, Easter egg hunt, & Easter Bunny photo op. Food vendors and concession stand available. Credit cards accepted.
BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY
10 a.m. to noon
First Presbyterian Church, 221 Court St., Portsmouth
This event is a fundraiser for Cabin Critters Rescue. Admission is $10 per person.
RARDEN EASTER EGG HUNT
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bunny pictures: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rarden Fire Department
Egg hunt: 2 to 4 p.m. on the north side of the park
This event is a fundraiser for the Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival. The eggs will not be filled, children will receive treat bags. This event will also have Easter baskets for raffle.
EASTER EGG HUNT 2024
Noon: Special needs egg hunt, including beeping eggs
1 p.m.: Egg hunt for ages 0 to 12 years
at Flatwoods Park, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, Ky.
Bring your own basket.
MONDAY, March 25
EGG HUNT AT THE LUCASVILLE LIBRARY
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Scioto County Public Library, Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, Lucasville
THURSDAY, March 28
SPRING FLING
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Highland Head Start, 1511 Hutchins Ave., Portsmouth
Community Action Scioto County Head Start and Early Head Start offer activities for children, free food, free pictures with the Easter Bunny and kindergarten fair. Community partners will also be available with information.
SATURDAY, March 30
EGG HUNT AND PANCAKE BREAKFAST
10 a.m. to noon
Sciotoville Christan Church, 5540 Third St., Sciotoville
COMMUNITY EGG HUNT
Noon at New Boston’s Milbrook Park
Sponsored by Cedar Street Church
