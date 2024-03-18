Scioto County Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of March 18 through March 21 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
BERMING
Feurt Hill in Clay Township Monday, March 18
Lucasville-Minford Road in Jefferson and Madison townships Tuesday, March 19
Kentucky Trail in Harrison and Madison townships Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21
MOWING
Rocky Fork Road in Brush Creek Township
Upper Twin Creek Road in Brush Creek and Nile townships
Rarden-Hazelbaker Road in Rarden and Brush Creek townships
For questions or concerns, call the Engineer’s office at (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.