Scioto County Engineer’s Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of March 18 through March 21 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

BERMING

Feurt Hill in Clay Township Monday, March 18

Lucasville-Minford Road in Jefferson and Madison townships Tuesday, March 19

Kentucky Trail in Harrison and Madison townships Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21

MOWING

Rocky Fork Road in Brush Creek Township

Upper Twin Creek Road in Brush Creek and Nile townships

Rarden-Hazelbaker Road in Rarden and Brush Creek townships

For questions or concerns, call the Engineer’s office at (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.