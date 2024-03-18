SCDD events celebrate DD Awareness Month

Many activities are planned throughout March in celebration of DD Awareness Month. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH– March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and there are plenty of activities scheduled to celebrate with Scioto County Developmental Disabilities.

“We actually started celebrating a couple of days early this year, with an interview by Chris Cooley and Patrick Dengel on their YouTube series Technology for Independence,” said SCDD Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland.

Cooley is a self-driven DD advocate for the visually-impaired, and his series is hosted by OSU South Centers as well as on public broadcast.

“DD Awareness Month helps shine a light on the individuals that we serve, and not only allows the community to know what SCDD does but also lets them see how our individuals are integral members of this community,” Rowland said.

“So many of the people we serve work in competitive employment positions within the community. We work with individuals who are college graduates. We serve individuals who have their driver’s license and lead their own self-determined lives. People with disabilities are like anyone else. We’re all individuals who are striving to make a difference and be heard in our community.”

Upcoming activities this month include:

Southern Ohio Advocacy Group Meeting on March 19

Special Olympics Basketball Game at home at 10:30 am on March 20

Rock Your Socks Day: Down Syndrome Awareness on March 21

Knights of Columbus Foul Shooting Contest on March 22

Spirit Week on March 25

Hardwood Heroes 80s-theme Pep Rally on March 27

Hardwood Heroes at SSU: Tip-off at 6 pm on March 28

Representation and Donation of eggs and baskets in the Porter Township Easter Egg Hunt at 1 pm on March 29

“We really appreciate the support and we look forward to seeing everyone out in the community. We will be out and about quite a bit this month,” Rowland said.

For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotocountydd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok.