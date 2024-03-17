ACTC hosts 114 competitors at regional Skills USA competition

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College hosted the regional SkillsUSA competition at the Technology Drive and Roberts Drive campuses on Friday, Feb. 16.

114 competitors signed up to compete and showcase their skills. Students from Boyd County High School, Greenup County High School, Carter County High School, Lewis County High School, Lawrence County High School, and Russell High School were in attendance.

SkillsUSA is the number one workforce development organization for students, with a mission to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members. Their vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.

A special thanks to the local suppliers who gifted donations to the competition. Delille Oxygen and Welding donated a Miller welding hood, and Tri-State Oxygen and Welding provided a DeWalt grinder.

The winners from each category are listed below.

In Automotive Service Technology, Johnathon Ruggles from Greenup County High School placed first, Elijah Skeens from Greenup County High School placed second, and Cash Whitt from Greenup County High School placed third.

In Automotive Service Technology Post-secondary, Travis Wetzel from ACTC placed first, Sean Brinker from ACTC placed second, and Christopher (CJ) Coleman from ACTC placed third.

In Carpentry C, Hunter Carpenter from Lewis County High School placed first, Lance Wolfe from Carter County High School placed second, and Triton Spencer from Lewis County High School placed third.

In Carpentry C-1, Josh Remington from Boyd County High School placed first, Logan Gillam from Lewis County High School placed second, and Michael Potter from Boyd County High School placed third.

In Charter Display DIS-3, Lexi Frazier and Mikka Horn from Lawrence County High School placed first.

In Electrical Construction Writing, Drake Newsome from Greenup County High School placed first, Peyton Cox from Greenup County High School placed second, and Taylor Bryant from Lewis County High School placed third.

In Job Interviews, Lylly Vallance from Russell High School placed first and Jayden Parks from Russell High School placed second.

In Job Skill Demonstration, David Lee from Greenup County High School placed first, Eligha Peterman from Greenup County High School placed second, and Allen Castle from Russell High School placed third.

In Welding W-1, Kale Back from Carter County High School placed first, Trinton Carroll from Carter County High School placed second, and Ian Branham from Boyd County High School placed third.

In Welding W, Corey Hedge from Carter County High School placed first, Morgan Hensley from Russell High School placed second, and Cody Wolf from Greenup County High School placed third.

In Welding Fabrication, Townes Young from Boyd County High School placed first, Ryan Blake from Carter County High School placed second, and Jamie Gibson from Greenup County High School placed third.

In Welding Sculpture, Trenton Pelfrey from Lewis County High School placed first.