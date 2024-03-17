Townships to vote on local levies

RARDEN VILAGE/TOWNSHIP

Rarden voters are being asked to approve an additional tax to collect $8,300 for current expenses. The millage is to not exceed 6 mills for each dollar of taxable value, which is $210 for each $100,000 of county appraised value. This is a five-year levy that will first come due in 2025.

Replacement tax for ambulance services to collect $56,000 at a rate not exceeding 4 mills. This is a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Rarden Township for the purpose of providing ambulance services that the county auditor estimates will collect $56,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $140 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

MADISON

Madison Township voters are being asked to vote for a replacement levy for fire services. This levy will collect $40,000 annually and is not to exceed 0.5 mills. This replacement levy is for township ambulance and/or emergency medical services. Will collect $81,000 annually and not exceed 1 mill per $100,000 valuation of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Madison Township voters are also being asked to vote for a replacement levy for ambulance services, emergency medical services, or both that the county auditor estimates will collect $81,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $35 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

MORGAN

Morgan Township voters are being asked to approve an additional levy for fire services, as well as equipment and maintenance. Will collect $152,000 annually and will not exceed 4.25 mills for each $1 of valuation. This levy will collect $152,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 4.25 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $149 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

VERNON

Vernon Township voters are being asked to approve a replacement tax for the provision of emergency medical services. This replacement levy will collect $62,000 annually at a rate not to exceed 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Vernon Township voters are also being asked to approve a replacement tax for fire protection services. This replacement tax will collect $58,000 at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $49 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

WASHINGTON

Washington Township voters are being asked to approve a replacement tax for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges. This replacement tax will collect $133,000 at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, , which amounts to $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.