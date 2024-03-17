Local Briefs week of March 17

Water district meeting to be Tuesday

The regular board Meeting of the Northwest Regional Water District will be conducted Tuesday, March 19. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex, 123 Smith St., McDermott.

Priority scholarship deadline April 15 at ACTC

ASHLAND, Ky. – April 15 is the priority application deadline for fall 2024 and spring 2025 scholarships at Ashland Community and Technical College.

ACTC offers dozens of scholarships to help deserving area residents pay for their education. As a rule, scholarships are awarded to students seeking a degree, diploma or certificate who demonstrate the potential for academic success and financial need. Some scholarships have additional requirements such as county of residence or grade point average (GPA).

Applicants should apply for admission to ACTC and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before applying for scholarships.

Applications are available online at ashland.kctcs.edu and the FAFSA is at studentaid.gov.

For more information, contact Brooke Seasor by calling (606) 326-2092.

ODOT working on area road projects

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked on OHGO.com.

Work has begun as of Feb. 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Ohio 104 will remain open until June 1.

Starting June 1, Ohio 104 will be closed all directions for about two weeks. Traffic will be detoured via Ohio 32 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 348. Following the two-week closure, the southbound lane of Ohio 104 will be open from Ohio 32.

Work has begun as of March 11 for a landslide repair project on Ohio 772 between McKinney Road and Ohio 124. Work will occur daily for this construction. One lane of traffic will be maintain using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Work has begun as of Feb. 12 for a landslide repair project on Watson Road between Mutton Run Road and Hay Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, northbound traffic will be detoured via Ohio 335 to Higby Road to Old Ohio 35. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Old Ohio 35 to Higby Road to Ohio 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

In Lawrence County, work is set to begin Monday, March 18, for a landslide repair project on Ohio 781 between Mineral Springs Road and Lucas Road. Work will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 PM. Ohio 781 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Ohio 41 to Ohio 125 to Ohio 348. Estimated completion is 3:30 p.m., March 22.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.

Rio launches EMT certification course

POMEROY– In a partnership with Meigs County EMS, the Rio Grande Meigs Center will offer an emergency medical technician certification program at its campus in Pomeroy. The program is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to deliver emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergent patients outside of a hospital setting within the emergency medical services system.

Students will undergo training, gaining fundamental insights and practical expertise essential for stabilizing and securely transporting patients. The curriculum covers a wide range of scenarios, from routine medical transports to life-threatening emergencies, ensuring that EMTs are well-prepared to handle various situations with confidence.

Enrollment for the 10-week EMT certification program is now open, with classes scheduled to start in June. Prospective participants can contact Michelle Kennedy Bird at (740) 992-1880 or [email protected] for more information and to register.