Free summer immersive STEM program for students in grades 6-8 at SSU

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University is partnering with Verizon and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to offer a free project-based immersive STEM program, Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, for middle school students starting June 10.

Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers aims to empower middle school students in under-resourced communities to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills, and gain exposure to career opportunities in technology fields. Participating students will receive mentorship, access to next-gen technology, and hands-on training connected to real-world challenges. The initiative provides engaging programming where 6th-8th grade students can learn design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, and social entrepreneurship. No prior knowledge or experience is required.

This program begins with a 3-week in-person session this summer from June 10 to June 28, and an in-person full-day workshop at Shawnee State University in the fall and in the spring. Food and transportation for participating students will be provided.

Verizon Learning STEM Achievers is part of the company’s education initiative that helps to address barriers to digital inclusion under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan to help move the world forward for all.

To learn more about the Verizon Innovation Learning, visit www.verizoninnovativelearning.com. To register, visit www.shawnee.edu/verizon-innovative-learning.

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s award-winning initiative, is celebrating over a decade of commitment to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the program has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 3 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access, and emerging technology-infused learning programs to students in under-resourced communities – enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive extended reality (XR) educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key program under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company’s goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2023. Learn more at www.citizenverizon.com.