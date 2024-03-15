Connex to launch hiking season Wednesday

Waugh leading a hike in 2023

SCIOTO COUNTY- Portsmouth’s Connex is ready to highlight the hills once again, as they explore yet another season of weekly hiking events led by Connex’s Wendi Waugh starting this Wednesday.

While Connex hosts a variety of events a year, they’re always eager to hit the hiking trails and introduce people to new sights.

“We like to expose locals to the park and forest,” Waugh explained. “I’m always surprised that some people have lived here their entire life and don’t know everything we have in the outdoors to embrace and enjoy. These hikes expose people to places and hikes that they may not have experienced before, while getting them to move and be active.”

Waugh gave one recent, specific example of this impact.

“I have an older gentleman who is so excited to hike. He heard about us around the Winter Hike but couldn’t make it. However, he has followed up with me ever since, asking about the next opportunity,” Waugh said. “He may not otherwise get out there by himself, so that’s what we do. We get people to places they may not otherwise find on their own and gives them the confidence by joining a group.”

Another common result of the events culminate in new friendships being forged after repeated attendance at the events, where people get familiar with others wishing to explore and becoming friends, quickly, through shared experiences.

The group will meet at Earl Thomas Conley Park at 4:45 p.m. Hikers will carpool to the trailhead of the Red Trillium Trail. This trailhead is on State Route 52 West and across from Shady Springs Campground.

Hikers should bring water and wear hiking boots. The hike will begin promptly at 5:15pm. There will be two hike options.

“The first hike option is a challenging 3.3 mile loop including stunning views of the Ohio River below and the hills of Kentucky on its far shore,” Waugh said. “The second hike will be an approximate 1.5 mile out and back trek. Both hike options will likely discover early spring flowers such as the Harbinger of Spring, Bloodroot, White Trout-lily, Cut-leaved Toothwort, Spring Beauty, and the Snow Trillium.”

Both hiking groups will meet at the spur to the cemetery. At the cemetery, Connex member Mandy Mayo will share a few stories and history of the Williamson Cemetery.

The upcoming hike is just one of many Connex frequently hosts for the community. Their schedule is regularly posted on social media. They also operate monthly bike rides, called Tour de Portsmouth, monthly full moon kayak floats in Turkey Creek Lake, and specialty events such as Safety Town and the Wild Ride. They’re one of the busiest non-profits around, generating dozens and dozens of events a year to get people active in the community. Follow them on Facebook for more information on their events. To support Connex, explore their calendar, or learn more, visit portsmouth.connexmoves.org

“I’m super excited to get the season started. I love spring hiking. While we have a plethora of trails to show off, even if I took everyone on the same hike each week, you’d see different things,” Waugh explained. “Different flowers come to life week to week, different leaves, different buds. It is like an ongoing adventure.”

