OhioMeansJobs van to be at Waverly Walmart March 26

The OhioMeansJobs Career Center in Pike County, The Workforce & Business Development Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be visiting various locations throughout the area each month in the OhioMeansJobs Pike County van.

During these events, representatives will provide information about available jobs in the area, educational training opportunities, and supportive services for local job seekers through the grants that fund these programs.

The next OMJ Van On-TheRoad event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, March 25, at the Waverly Walmart Superstore, 990 E.Emmitt Ave.

For more information, please contact Andy Rice at 740-289-2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.