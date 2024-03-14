Bryan Davis Scioto County Commissioner Commissioners declare March 17-23 Ag Week

The Scioto County commissioners have proclaimed March 17-23 as Agriculture Week locally in celebration of the contributions of farmers and those in agriculture to area communities.

Scioto County Farm Bureau President Christina Gerlach provided baskets to the commissioners containing samples of goods from local farmers and artisans. She also said there are many benefits to becoming a farm bureau member, including a break on energy bills.

“If you are a farm bureau member … I hope that you’ll look into that — that there is a way to save money on your energy bill,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “I know there are a lot of people looking for that right now.”

A little more than 22 million Americans work full- or part-time jobs in the agriculture industry, making up 10.4 percent of the workforce. Agriculture is Ohio’s biggest industry, with more than 540,000 residents of the Buckeye State working in some way that is attached to farming. As far as dollars go, it’s a $124 billion industry in the state alone.

It’s importance is no less locally.

“We have a avibrant agriculture community in Scioto County, and I think a lot of people would be stunned to know what that means for our economy,” Davis said. “Some of our greatest leaders come out of agriculture community.”

Commissioner Scottie Powell urged residents to support local farmers by shopping at farm stands and buying at local farmers’ markets.

“Go visit our farmers market and keep that money in local pockets,” he said.

The Scioto County Farm Bureau’s annual public policy meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 23 in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

